RPT-Ireland's permanent tsb's underlying FY loss narrows
March 26, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-Ireland's permanent tsb's underlying FY loss narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach urgent to corrected alert series, no change to text)

DUBLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - Ireland’s permanent tsb (PTSB) saw its underlying loss narrow to 999 million euros ($1.29 billion) last year from 1.4 billion euros a year earlier, the state-owned lender said on Tuesday.

The bank, split from its more profitable life insurance arm last year, also saw its impairment charges fall from 2011, while deposits dropped a touch and the bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio and capital tier-one ratio remained broadly stable. ($1 = 0.7763 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

