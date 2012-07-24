UPDATE 1-Ireland's permanent tsb cuts staff,closes branches

* 250 posts to go

DUBLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Irish bank permanent tsb is cutting more than 10 percent of its staff and closing 17 of its 92 branches in a bid to turn a profit by 2016 following a split from its more profitable life business earlier this year.

As part of a reorganisation into three business units, the bank said it would reduce operating costs by about 10 percent by closing the branches and shedding 250 posts.

Once lauded as the only lender to avoid a state bailout due to its lack of exposure to commercial property developers, permanent tsb (PTSB) was effectively nationalised last year chiefly due to its high proportion of loss-making mortgages that track the European Central Bank’s low interest rate.

The bank, which like other lenders has been unable to access traditional wholesale funding during Ireland’s banking crisis, won approval from Dublin’s EU/IMF lenders last month to secure a viable future by moving bad assets off its balance sheet.

“We face significant challenges; however we are very confident about our future prospects once this restructuring plan has been implemented,” Jeremy Masding, chief executive of permanent tsb said in a statement on Tuesday.

Masding, who took charge earlier this year, said the bank’s chief objective was to secure funding for its core banking business while minimising the losses from its loan book.

Masding told a parliamentary committee last week that the bank’s proportion of owner-occupier loans in arrears for more than 90 days stood at 14 percent, the highest in the sector.

He added that a third of buy-to-let investors were behind on their payments, with 25 percent three months or more in arrears.