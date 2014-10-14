FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland's ptsb can raise private capital if needed - fin min
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 14, 2014 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

Ireland's ptsb can raise private capital if needed - fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Ireland’s permanent tsb (PTSB) is strong enough to raise capital from private investors and will not require further state assistance if it encounters problems in upcoming European stress tests, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.

The state-owned mortgage lender said last week it had appointed Deutsche Bank to advise it on its future return to private ownership. The Sunday Times reported that the German bank was on standby to help raise capital if the stress tests required it.

“If they require extra capital, they are strong enough to get the small amount of capital they require on the markets, so we don’t see any risk to taxpayers,” Noonan told a news conference, adding that rivals Allied Irish Banks and Bank of Ireland were very secure in capital terms. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Padraic Halpin and Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.