Turnaround at Ireland's PTSB well ahead of schedule - fin min
August 19, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

Turnaround at Ireland's PTSB well ahead of schedule - fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ireland’s permanent tsb (PTSB) is likely to be attractive to private investors well before the government had expected, finance minister Michael Noonan said after the lender reported a sharp drop in losses on Tuesday.

The 99 percent state-owned mortgage lender cut its first-half underlying loss by 62 percent compared to a year ago after impairment charges on loans fell by two-thirds.

“It is likely to be an investable proposition well ahead of our original timetable given the significant improvements made by management and the continued improvement in the Irish economy,” Noonan said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Keiron Henderson)

