RPT-BRIEF-Permanent TSB more than halves H1 loss to 171 mln euros

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - DUBLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Permanent tsb Group Holdings PLC : * Permanent tsb group - H1 operating loss before exceptional items 171

million euros versus 449 million EUR year ago * Permanent tsb group - impairment provisions on loans 148 million EUR

versus 429 million EUR in H1 2013 * Permanent tsb group - H1 net interest margin 0.88 percent versus 0.82

percent at FY 2013 * Permanent tsb group - core tier 1 capital ratio 12.7 percent at

end-June, loan-to-deposit ratio 141 percent * Permanent tsb group - net loans 29.0 billion EUR versus 29.5 billion

EUR at end-December * Permanent tsb group - 13.7 percent of Irish mortgage accounts more

than 90 days in arrears percent at end-June * Permanent tsb group - 15.5 of Irish buy-to-let accounts more than 90

days in arrears percent at end-June