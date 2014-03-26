FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Permanent tsb says has viable future, can live with trackers
March 26, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Permanent tsb says has viable future, can live with trackers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - Permanent tsb’s chief executive said on Wednesday that the group has a viable future and that despite its loss-making tracker mortgages it can still make the bank profitable.

The mortgages, which track the European Central Bank’s low interest rate, make up two-thirds of the state-owned mortgage lender’s loan book and are currently causing a drag on the its profitability.

“We have always operated on the basis that we are the people to manage the trackers. We’ll quantify the cost, we’ll live with it, and we will make the bank profitable. This group has a viable future,” Jeremy Masding told a news conference after reporting a pre-exceptionals full-year loss of 927 million euros. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

