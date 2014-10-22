BRIEF-Permanent TSB Group says to sell Springboard's mortgage loan book

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc :
* Agreed sale of mortgage loan book owned by Springboard
* Mortgage loan book comprises gross assets of approximately eur 468 million, eur 350 million of which are non-performing
* Springboard was closed to new business in 2009
* Springboard has agreed to sell its mortgage loan book to Mars Capital Ireland No.2 Ltd
* Financial details of transaction are not disclosed
* Impact on group's profit and loss account and core equity tier 1 capital ratio will be positive