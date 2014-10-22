FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Permanent TSB Group says to sell Springboard's mortgage loan book
October 22, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Permanent TSB Group says to sell Springboard's mortgage loan book

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc :

* Agreed sale of mortgage loan book owned by Springboard

* Mortgage loan book comprises gross assets of approximately eur 468 million, eur 350 million of which are non-performing

* Springboard was closed to new business in 2009

* Springboard has agreed to sell its mortgage loan book to Mars Capital Ireland No.2 Ltd

* Financial details of transaction are not disclosed

* Impact on group’s profit and loss account and core equity tier 1 capital ratio will be positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

