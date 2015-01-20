FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Damon Buffini to step down as Permira partner
January 20, 2015

MOVES-Damon Buffini to step down as Permira partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Permira said Damon Buffini, a partner, would step down by the end of the year.

Buffini served as the company’s chairman from 1998 to 2010.

He had handed over day-to-day running of investments to co-managing partners Kurt Bjorklund and Tom Lister in 2007.

He will remain as a senior adviser and a board member of Hugo Boss, the fashion house in which Permira owns a third.

Before joining Permira nearly three decades ago, Buffini worked for the LEK Partnership and the Imperial Group. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
