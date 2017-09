July 15 (Reuters) - UK-based investment firm Permira appointed Ryotaro Fujii managing director and head of Japan, and Yoichiro Furuse chairman of Japan.

Fujii joined Permira this year from KKR & Co. He has also worked at Goldman Sachs and Japan’s finance ministry.

Furuse, who joined Permira in 2007, has earlier worked at Sanyo Electric, Mazda Motor and Sumitomo Bank, among other companies. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)