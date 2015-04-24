Permanent TSB poised to price 125m AT1 bond on Monday

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Permanent TSB Group is poised to become the first Irish bank to issue Additional Tier 1 capital on Monday when it is expected to price a 125m perpetual non-call six-year bond, according to a source.

Investor feedback points to a 9% yield level, the source said, and indications of interest are already multiple times the deal size.

The issuer mandated Deutsche Bank as structuring adviser and coordinator, along with Davy as joint lead manager (no books) for the deal.

The bond will convert into equity if PTSB’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%. The lender’s CET1 ratio was 14.2% on a transitional basis at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker)