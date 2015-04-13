Ireland's PTSB to raise 400 mln eur via public share offering - source

DUBLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - Irish lender permanent tsb is to launch a public share offering on Tuesday to raise 400 million euros, marking its return to the main Dublin stock exchange four years after it was delisted, a source with knowledge of the transaction said.

The lender last week secured approval from the Irish government, which owns 99 percent of the bank, to raise up to 400 million euros in equity, but it did not specify whether the shares would be sold via a public or private offering.

A spokesman for the bank declined to comment.

Ireland’s third-largest domestically-owned bank has said it plans to raise a further 125 million euros by selling bonds to fill a capital shortfall identified in European stress tests last year.

The additional tier one bonds would convert into equity or be written down if the bank’s capital levels fall below a certain level. (Reporting by Dublin Newsroom)