FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland's PTSB to raise 400 mln eur via public share offering - source
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Ireland's PTSB to raise 400 mln eur via public share offering - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - Irish lender permanent tsb is to launch a public share offering on Tuesday to raise 400 million euros, marking its return to the main Dublin stock exchange four years after it was delisted, a source with knowledge of the transaction said.

The lender last week secured approval from the Irish government, which owns 99 percent of the bank, to raise up to 400 million euros in equity, but it did not specify whether the shares would be sold via a public or private offering.

A spokesman for the bank declined to comment.

Ireland’s third-largest domestically-owned bank has said it plans to raise a further 125 million euros by selling bonds to fill a capital shortfall identified in European stress tests last year.

The additional tier one bonds would convert into equity or be written down if the bank’s capital levels fall below a certain level. (Reporting by Dublin Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.