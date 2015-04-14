FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ireland's permanent tsb says trading improved in Q1
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ireland's permanent tsb says trading improved in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Permanent TSB

* Says trading conditions have continued to improve during the first quarter of 2015

* Says new mortgage drawdowns increased by 16 percent in the first quarter of 2015 y/y

* Says term lending has also shown growth of over 50 per cent in q1 y/y

* Says irish home loans arrears over 90 days were 9.9 per cent at end q1 versus 10.7 per cent at 31 december 2014

* Says irish BTL arrears were 12.8 percent at end Q1 versus 13.6 per cent at 31 December 2014

* Says impairment charge for Q1 has continued to reduce versus Q1 2014 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.