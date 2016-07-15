Pernix in talks with creditors about debt restrucuturing-sources

July 15 (Reuters) - Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc has started negotiations with its creditors to potentially restructure its debt, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign of distress in the specialty pharmaceutical sector.

The Morristown, New Jersey-based company, which focuses on central nervous system medicines, is working with restructuring advisors at investment bank Perrella Weinberg Partners LP to explore a solution with its creditors that will boost its liquidity, the people said this week.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Pernix declined to comment, while Perella Weinberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Carl O'Donnell in New York)