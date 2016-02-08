FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. drugmaker Pernix Therapeutics explores sale -sources
February 8, 2016 / 7:46 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. drugmaker Pernix Therapeutics explores sale -sources

Carl O'Donnell

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a U.S. specialty pharmaceutical company, is exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The Morristown, New Jersey-based drugmaker is working with investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners LP, the people said. The process is still in its early stages and may not culminate in a sale, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Pernix and Perella Weinberg did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Carl O‘Donnell in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
