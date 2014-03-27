FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pernod eyes annual Asia profit decline due to China
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 27, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Pernod eyes annual Asia profit decline due to China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - French drinks group Pernod Ricard expects full year 2013/14 underlying operating profit in Asia to record a low single digit decline, with demand in China, its second-largest market, seen likely to stay weak until end-June.

The forecast was included in slides available on Pernod Ricard’s website ahead of a conference call on Asia at 1300 GMT.

Like rivals Diageo and Remy Cointreau, Pernod has been hit by a government crackdown on luxury gift-giving and personal spending by civil servants in China, as well as by slowing economic growth in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Pernod Ricard makes 12 percent of sales and 15 percent of profits in China, its second-biggest market after the U.S.

Asia makes around 40 percent of group sales and 46 percent of annual profits.

Pernod’s fiscal year ends on June 30. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)

