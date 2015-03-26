FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pernod Ricard says sales improving in China
March 26, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Pernod Ricard says sales improving in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - French drinks group Pernod Ricard said on Thursday that sales trends in China, its second-largest market, were improving thanks to a positive performance during the New Year celebrations.

Sales of Pernod Ricard products from wholesalers to retailers in China rose 7 percent year-on-year by volume in the December-to-February period, according to slides published by the company ahead of a conference call on Asia.

Martell sales volumes over the period jumped 13 percent but whisky sales volumes were still down 6 percent, Pernod said.

Year-to-date Pernod Ricard sales volumes from wholesalers to retailers in China were up 1 percent, which the group said was consistent with its guidance for full year 2014/15 organic growth in profit from recurring operations of between 1 percent and 3 percent. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

