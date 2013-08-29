FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pernod Ricard CEO says mid-sized acquisitions possible
August 29, 2013

Pernod Ricard CEO says mid-sized acquisitions possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Pernod Ricard would be able to make medium-sized acquisitions worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion) while still protecting its credit rating, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

Pernod, which like rivals has been exposed to a slowdown in China, sees the trend in the country improving by the second half of its 2013/2014 financial year, Pierre Pringuet said in an interview.

“Medium-sized acquisitions are entirely feasible for us...in the hundreds of millions of euros up to 1 billion,” he said. ($1 = 0.7496 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)

