Pernod Ricard CEO says mid-sized acquisitions possible

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Pernod Ricard would be able to make medium-sized acquisitions worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion) while still protecting its credit rating, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

Pernod, which like rivals has been exposed to a slowdown in China, sees the trend in the country improving by the second half of its 2013/2014 financial year, Pierre Pringuet said in an interview.

“Medium-sized acquisitions are entirely feasible for us...in the hundreds of millions of euros up to 1 billion,” he said. ($1 = 0.7496 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)