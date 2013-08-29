Pernod Ricard hits profit target, hikes dividend

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said it had hit its full-year target of around 6 percent organic profit growth from continuing operations on Thursday, despite an ongoing slowdown in China, and raised its dividend.

Pernod, the world’s second-biggest drinks group by sales after Britain’s Diageo, reported a 6 percent rise in profit from recurring operations to 2.23 billion euros ($2.97 billion) for its financial year ending June 2013.

It said it would propose a dividend of 1.64 euros, up 4 percent. ($1 = 0.7496 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)