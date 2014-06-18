Pernod Ricard says working on French cost-cutting plan

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard is working on a plan to cut costs at its French Pernod and Ricard distribution units that could lead to around 60 job losses, it said on Wednesday.

The world’s second-biggest spirits group behind Britain’s Diageo has been hit by weaker demand from China for its premium cognac and whisky. In February it set a target to save 150 million euros ($203.16 million) over three years by improving efficiency throughout the group.

Pernod Ricard, which owns the Absolut vodka, Glenlivet whisky and Mumm champagne brands, will detail measures it will take under the so-called Allegro cost cutting plan, at the end of August when it unveils its full year earnings.

“In France what is being considered is sharing support functions such as IT, finances, human resources or purchasing between the Pernod and Ricard distribution units,” a Pernod Ricard spokeswoman said.

“The plan does not affect Ricard or Pernod plants while Pernod and Ricard remain separate legal entities with their dedicated commercial and marketing teams,” she added.

The plan, which is currently being discussed with unions, is to regroup on Ricard’s Marseille site the functions currently spread between Pernod’s Creteil site near Paris and Marseille.

It involves the 156 positions held at Creteil though taking into account planned job creations in Marseille, around 60 jobs could eventually be at risk, the company spokeswoman said.

Pernod Ricard employs 19,000 people worldwide, including 2,800 in France. It has 96 plants, including 15 in France.

Pernod said it was too early to discuss plans outside France, where the group is also looking to bolster efficiency.

Like rivals Diageo and Remy Cointreau, Pernod has been hit by a Chinese government crackdown on luxury gift-giving and personal spending by civil servants as well as by slowing economic growth in its second-biggest market behind the U.S.

In its third quarter alone, sales to China sank 28 percent after falling 18 percent in the first half, due to destocking in response to sluggish demand.

Pernod Ricard makes 12 percent of sales and 15 percent of profits in China. ($1 = 0.7383 Euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)