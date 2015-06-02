FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pernod Ricard sees sales, profit growth pick up in medium term
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
June 2, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Pernod Ricard sees sales, profit growth pick up in medium term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said on Tuesday it expected underlying net sales and operating profit growth to accelerate in the medium term to between 4 percent and 5 percent.

The world’s second-largest spirits maker after Britain’s Diageo also said in slides available on its website ahead of an Investor Day that its target for underlying operating profit growth remained unchanged at 1-3 percent for the full year to June 30, 2015.

The maker of Absolut vodka, Martell cognac and Jameson whiskey faces slow growth in two key markets, China and the United States, and Chairman and CEO Alexandre Ricard has made top line growth a priority.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Astrid Wendlandt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
