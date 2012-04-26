Pernod Q3 sales rise, keeps outlook

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - French drinks group Pernod Ricard kept its full-year financial targets on Thursday after posting stronger-than-expected third-quarter sales.

The world’s second-largest spirits group after British rival Diageo said in a statement that demand from emerging markets was strong while the United States confirmed its recovery.

The situation in Europe was a mixed bag with strong demand in Eastern Europe and a slight decline in Western Europe, it said.

Sales reached 1.701 billion euros ($2.24 billion) in the three months to end-March for a like-for-like rise of 3 percent.

This was better than the average estimate of 1.619 billion euros in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Several analysts had expected a decline in underlying sales for the third quarter after trade buying ahead of the Chinese New year and stocking ahead of a January French tax rise lifted second-quarter sales.

The Paris-based maker of Absolut vodka and Martell cognac has forecast organic growth in profit from recurring operations of close to 8 percent over the full 2011/2012 financial year ending on June 30, 2012. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)