Pernod Ricard says China New Year softer than last
March 21, 2013 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Pernod Ricard says China New Year softer than last

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - French drinks maker Pernod Ricard said on Thursday that business during the Chinese New Year was “softer” this year than last year but that it expected sales in Asia to still achieve double-digit growth in the nine months to March 31.

“We can still look for double-digit growth,” Asia chief Pierre Coppere said, when asked about the sales trend for the first nine months of fiscal year 2012/13.

The Chinese New Year started in mid-February. Pernod Ricard’s fiscal year ends on June 30. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

