a year ago
Pernod Ricard eyes profit acceleration in FY 16/17
September 1, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Pernod Ricard eyes profit acceleration in FY 16/17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Pernod Ricard reported full-year 2015/16 underlying profit growth of 2 percent on Thursday as cost cuts and robust sales in the United States, its top market, helped offset a weak performance in China.

The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo also handed investors a 4 percent dividend hike.

The owner of Mumm champagne and Martell cognac said that in a contrasted environment it would continue to improve its performance in the current year that started on July 1.

Pernod Ricard forecast underlying profit from recurring operations of between 2 percent and 4 percent for the full year 2016/17 year to June 30, 2017.

This would be an acceleration from the 2 percent rise in profit from recurring operations achieved in FY 2015/16 to 2.277 billion euros. That performance was in line with the average of 2.273 billion euros in a ThomsonReuters poll.

The 2015/16 performance was also in line with Pernod's guidance for underlying operating profit growth of 1-3 percent.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Geert De Clercq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
