Pernod Ricard to buy majority stake in Monkey 47 gin maker

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard, the world’s second-largest spirits maker, said on Friday it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in German gin maker Monkey 47 from its parent Black Forest Distillers GmbH.

“With this investment Pernod further extends its portfolio in high-growth products such as super premium gin,” the company said without giving financial details.

Geman’s newspaper Handelsblatt cited that Monkey 47 produced 150,000 bottles of gin in 2013 versus 5,000 bottles in 2010.