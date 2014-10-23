FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pernod Q1 sales rise 2 pct as Asia improves
October 23, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

Pernod Q1 sales rise 2 pct as Asia improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - French spirits group Pernod Ricard posted a 2 percent rise in first-quarter underlying sales on Thursday, beating market expectations, as demand slightly improved in Asia.

The world’s second-biggest spirits group behind Britain’s Diageo was cautious for the current year, predicting a gradual improvement in sales in an environment that it said would remain “difficult”.

Pernod forecast growth in underlying profit from recurring operations of between 1 and 3 percent for the year ending June 30, 2015.

That would compare with profit growth of 2 percent achieved in fiscal year 2013/14.

For the first quarter ended Sept. 30, Pernod reported sales of 2.037 billion euros ($2.57 billion), a like-for-like rise of 2 percent and a rebound from a 2 percent decline in the fourth quarter of 2013/14.

The company-compiled consensus of analysts was for underlying sales growth of 1.5 percent in the quarter. (1 US dollar = 0.7913 euro) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

