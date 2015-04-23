UPDATE 2-Improving Chinese demand lifts Pernod shares to new high

* Q3 sales 1.92 bln euros, up 7 pct like-for-like

* Keeps full-year 2014/15 profit growth goal

* CEO eyes Chinese sales stabilisation by end-June

* Shares set record high of 117.75 euros (Adds CEO comments to Reuters, shares, analyst)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard beat quarterly sales forecasts on Thursday and said its No. 2 market China should stabilise by the end of June, lifting its shares to a record high.

Spirits makers have been hit hard by a slowdown in emerging market economies in general and by a crackdown on conspicuous consumption in China in particular.

But there have been signs of improvement recently and Pernod, the world’s No.2 spirits group behind Britain’s Diageo , has been benefitting from the launch of lower-priced cognacs in China such as Noblige.

“By end-June we should have stabilised our sales in China,” Chief Executive Alexandre Ricard told Reuters.

The owner of Absolut vodka, Martell cognac and Jameson whiskey posted sales of 1.92 billion euros ($2.06 billion) in the three months ended March 31, its fiscal third quarter.

That was up 7 year-on-year on a like-for-like basis and an improvement on the 1 percent decline in the second quarter.

It was also above analysts’ average estimate of 5.7 percent growth and by 1010 GMT, Pernod shares were up 2.5 percent at 116.45 euros, after earlier hitting a new high of 117.75 euros.

UBS analysts said the performance was “a confirmation that a bottom has been reached and better growth is ahead.”

Pernod kept its target for underlying operating profit growth of 1-3 percent in the full year to June 30.

The company makes 12 percent of sales and 15 percent of profit in China, while Asia accounts for around 39 percent of sales and 42 percent of profits.

For the nine-months to March 31, sales were down 3 percent like-for-like in China, after falling 16 percent in the first half. In the third-quarter alone, which included the crucial Chinese lunar new year celebrations, sales jumped 38 percent year on year, helped by a low comparative number.

A recent update from smaller peer Remy Cointreau also pointed to an improving trend in China.

In the United States, the world’s biggest spirits market, Pernod’s quarterly sales rose 2 percent like-for-like. Jameson whiskey sales grew by a double-digit percentage, helping to offset a single-digit decline in Absolut vodka sales.

Absolut, the group’s largest brand, is struggling in the United States as trendy drinkers turn to brown spirits such as bourbon and niche vodka brands such as Texas-based Tito’s Handmade Vodka.