UPDATE 2-Pernod Ricard lifted by core markets, China drags

* Q1 like-for-like sales up 3 pct vs forecast 1.1 pct

* Eyes full-year underlying profit growth of 1 pct to 3 pct

* Sees improvement in Europe, U.S.; China still difficult

* Shares up 3.2 pct (Adds CEO, CFO comments, shares)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - French spirits group Pernod Ricard expects continuing growth in its main U.S. and European markets to outshine its performance in China this financial year, it said after posting better than expected first-quarter numbers on Thursday.

Though conditions remain difficult in China, where sales fell by 9 percent, the world’s second-biggest spirits group behind Britain’s Diageo said that Europe, led by a rebound in Spain, and the United States lifted group underlying sales by 3 percent in the three months to Sept. 30.

Shares in the company were among the top gainers on the CAC-40 blue-chip index, rising 3.3 percent to 101.80 euros by 1032 GMT.

Chairman and Chief Executive Alexandre Ricard told Reuters that he remained cautious on China amid a “challenging” economic climate, adding that the Chinese New Year celebrations in February would provide a clearer picture on demand.

Like its global rivals, Pernod has also been hit by a Chinese government crackdown on luxury gift-giving and personal spending by civil servants, as well as slowing economic growth in its second-biggest market.

The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka, and Ballantine’s and Jameson whiskies said that sales in China, which accounts for 9 percent of group revenue, were hit by wholesaler de-stocking and a slowdown in sales growth for the less expensive Martell Noblige cognac.

Finance chief Gilles Bogaert told analysts: “We are not seeing any improvement in the situation in China, but we are not seeing it worsen either.”

Pernod estimates that, excluding destocking, its underlying sales trends in value were down 4-5 percent in China.

The company’s comments on China contrasted with those of Remy Cointreau and LVMH’s Moet Hennessy spirits division last week, which had both said that cognac demand in China was improving slightly.

Elsewhere, India continued to achieve double-digit sales growth and is now on a par with China in terms of its contribution to group revenue.

In the United States, the Absolut vodka brand achieved a slight improvement in underlying sales, while Jameson whiskey and Glenlivet scotch recorded double-digit growth.

Pernod forecast growth in underlying profit from recurring operations of between 1 percent and 3 percent for the year to June 30, against 2 percent profit growth in 2014/15. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Editing by David Goodman)