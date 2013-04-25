FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pernod says China weaker in Q3, keeps outlook
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
April 25, 2013 / 5:36 AM / in 4 years

Pernod says China weaker in Q3, keeps outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Pernod Ricard posted weaker-than- expected third-quarter sales on Thursday as growth slowed in its key Chinese market, and it stuck with a target for slower full-year profit growth.

The world’s second-biggest spirits group behind Britain’s Diageo said the U.S. market remained robust but austerity-hit southern Europe was difficult.

Revenue reached 1.74 billion euros ($2.27 billion) in the three months to March 31, a like-for-like rise of 6 percent, above the 4 percent achieved by Diageo.

This was below the average of analysts’ estimates of 7.3 percent growth for the quarter, however.

Pernod, the owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac, kept its forecast of underlying operating profit growth of close to 6 percent in the full year to June 30, slowing from 9 percent growth in the previous year. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.