FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Improving China lifts Pernod Q3 sales
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
April 23, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Improving China lifts Pernod Q3 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Pernod Ricard posted better- than-expected third-quarter sales on Thursday, reflecting improving cognac sales in China, its second-largest market, and an improving performance in America.

The world’s second-biggest spirits group behind Britain’s Diageo however said the environment remained challenging, and it kept its target for full-year profit growth.

Pernod Ricard posted sales of 1.921 billion euros ($2.06 billion) in the three months to March 31, up 7 year-on-year on a like-for-like basis and an acceleration from a 1 percent decline in the second quarter.

This was above the average of analysts’ estimates of 5.7 percent growth for the quarter.

On a reported basis, quarterly revenue rose 19 percent due to a stronger U.S. dollar.

Pernod, the owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac, kept its forecast of underlying operating profit growth of between 1-3 percent in the full year to June 30.

$1 = 0.9343 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.