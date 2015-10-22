Pernod Ricard Q1 sales rise 3 pct, China still difficult

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - French spirits group Pernod Ricard posted a higher-than-expected 3 percent rise in first-quarter underlying sales on Thursday, as a strong performance in the U.S. market offset still sluggish sales in China.

The world’s second-biggest spirits group behind Britain’s Diageo was cautious for the current year, predicting a gradual improvement in sales growth, notably in the United States and Europe, but a still difficult climate in China, where sales fell 9 percent in the quarter.

Pernod forecast growth in underlying profit from recurring operations of between 1 and 3 percent for the year ending June 30, 2016. That would compare with profit growth of 2 percent achieved in its 2014/15 fiscal year.

For the first quarter ended Sept. 30, Pernod reported sales of 2.223 billion euros ($252.79 million), a like-for-like rise of 3 percent.

The company-compiled average of analysts’ estimates was for underlying sales growth of 1.1 percent in the quarter. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)