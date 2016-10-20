FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pernod Q1 sales beat forecasts with U.S, improving China
October 20, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 10 months ago

Pernod Q1 sales beat forecasts with U.S, improving China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - French spirits group Pernod Ricard posted a stronger-than-expected 4 percent rise in first-quarter underlying sales on Thursday, helped by a strong performance in its top U.S. market and improving demand in China.

The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo however cautioned business in the Africa-Middle East region was getting tougher.

The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac kept its forecast of a rise of between 2 percent and 4 percent in full-year profit from recurring operations after last year's 2 percent growth.

For the first quarter ended Sept. 30, Pernod Ricard reported sales of 2.248 billion euros ($2.46 billion), a like-for-like rise of 4 percent.

This was above analysts'estimates of 2.9 percent for like-for-like growth in a Thomson Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon ; Editing by Matthias Blamont)

