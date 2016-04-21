FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pernod Ricard Q3 sales held back by tough China
April 21, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Pernod Ricard Q3 sales held back by tough China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Pernod Ricard posted lower-than-expected third-quarter sales on Thursday, reflecting a still challenging Chinese market.

The world’s second-biggest spirits group, whose view on China appears to differ from the more upbeat tone of rivals such as Remy Cointreau, said it remained confident in the country’s medium-term potential.

Pernod Ricard posted sales of 1.855 billion euros ($2.09 billion) in the three months to March 31, up 1.0 percent year-on-year on a like-for-like basis and marking a slowdown from 4 percent growth in the second quarter.

This was below the average of analysts’ estimates of 1.3 percent growth in a Reuters poll.

The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac kept its forecast for underlying operating profit growth of between 1 percent and 3 percent in the full year to June 30. ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
