FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Bev says F&N bids for Peroni, Grolsch beer brands
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
January 25, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

Thai Bev says F&N bids for Peroni, Grolsch beer brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage has used its Singapore listed unit Fraser and Neave to “bid without condition” to buy SABMiller’s Peroni and Grolsch beer brands, the Thai firm’s Chief Executive Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi said on Monday.

The bid was an attempt by the group to expand into premium brands that have strong market positions, Thapana told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar.

He gave no details about pricing.

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.