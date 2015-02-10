Australian fund Perpetual expresses caution about bank valuations

SYDNEY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australian fund manager Perpetual Ltd said it is cautious about investments in the country’s major banks after valuations soared on the back of strong earnings and high dividend payout ratios.

Shares of Australian banks are among the world’s most expensive going by forward price-to-earnings ratios, which on average are 14.1 times compared with a global average of 8, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

The ratio for U.S. banks is 10.7 times and under 10 for UK and Japanese lenders, according to StarMine.

“We are cautious about investments in Australian banks,” Garry Laurence, portfolio manager at Perpetual, said on Tuesday.

Matthew Sherwood, Perpetual’s head of investment markets research, described Australian banks as “priced for perfection”.

“People are paying a very high price for what they perceive to be earnings security,” he said. “There is definitely better value in other parts of the market.”

Perpetual, which had about A$30 billion ($23.45 billion) under management as of June 30, did not specify its holdings in Australian banks.

BIG MORTGAGE LENDING

Australia’s four major banks - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, ANZ Banking Group and National Australia Bank - are highly profitable, thanks to mortgage lending and lower costs even as Australia battles a slowdown in resources, which powered its economy for a decade.

Mortgage and consumer loans generate 35 percent to 40 percent of earnings in Australian banking.

Robust earnings through the global financial crisis coupled with hefty dividend payouts have made Australian banks a favourite with investors, commanding much higher valuations than peers.

However, over-reliance on mortgages for growth, more onerous global capital requirements and an economic slowdown have some analysts worried about the prospects of banking stocks.

So far this year, Australian bank shares are among the world’s best performing. Through Monday, they were up about 10 percent, on average, compared with a 4 percent drop for U.S. banks. On average, banking shares globally were down 2.6 percent, StarMine data shows.

According to StarMine, dividend ratios at Australian banks are among the highest at 5.4 percent, compared with a 3.6 percent global average. ($1 = 1.2794 Australian dollars) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)