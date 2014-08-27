FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Perpetual annual net profit jumps 34 pct
#Financials
August 28, 2014 / 12:02 AM / 3 years ago

Australia's Perpetual annual net profit jumps 34 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Financial services group Perpetual Ltd on Thursday posted a 34 percent rise in annual net profit led by growth across all its divisions and cost savings.

Net profit for the year to June 30 came in at A$81.6 million ($76.17 million) compared with A$61 million a year ago. Underlying net profit, without one-off and significant items, rose 37 percent to A$104.1 million.

Perpetual, which has funds under management of A$30 billion, on Thursday said it has launched a new equities fund to meet increasing demand from clients for global shares. ($1 = 1.0714 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)

