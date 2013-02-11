FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Perrigo buys UK's Rosemont Pharma for $283 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2013 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Perrigo buys UK's Rosemont Pharma for $283 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Perrigo Co, a maker of generic and over-the-counter drugs, said it bought UK-based Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Ltd for about $283 million in cash to gain access to Rosemont’s oral liquid formulations business.

The deal is expected to add 8 cents to Perrigo’s adjusted earnings per share for the remainder of fiscal 2013, Perrigo said in a statement.

Perrigo had earlier forecast adjusted earnings of $5.45 to $5.65 per share.

Rosemont manufactures and supplies over 150 liquid medicines for joint disease, infections and gastrointestinal disorders.

Perrigo said Rosemont, which had net sales of more than $60 million in 2012, will become a part of its prescription drugs business.

The transaction comes 10 days after Perrigo bought privately held Velcera Inc for $160 million, its second acquisition in the animal healthcare market in four months.

It bought Sergeant’s Pet Care Products for $285 million last September to tap into the animal healthcare market.

Shares of Perrigo were trading up about 2 percent at $110.13 in early trade on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.