FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mylan launches tender offer for Perrigo
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

Mylan launches tender offer for Perrigo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Mylan NV said it launched a tender offer to acquire fellow generic drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc for about $27 billion - an offer Perrigo has rejected.

Perrigo shareholders will receive $75 in cash and 2.3 Mylan shares for each share held.

Mylan Chief Executive Robert Coury said the company was confident a majority of Perrigo shareholders would support the offer.

Perrigo CEO Joseph Papa wrote to Coury last week, again rejecting the deal and saying he was confident that shareholders would not accept the offer from Mylan, which is based in the Netherlands.

Perrigo is domiciled in Ireland. Under Irish law, an owner needs 80 percent of votes to squeeze out minority investors.

Perrigo shareholders would own about 40 percent of the combined company upon completion of the transaction. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.