Mylan launches tender offer for Perrigo

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Mylan NV said it launched a tender offer to acquire fellow generic drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc for about $27 billion - an offer Perrigo has rejected.

Perrigo shareholders will receive $75 in cash and 2.3 Mylan shares for each share held.

Mylan Chief Executive Robert Coury said the company was confident a majority of Perrigo shareholders would support the offer.

Perrigo CEO Joseph Papa wrote to Coury last week, again rejecting the deal and saying he was confident that shareholders would not accept the offer from Mylan, which is based in the Netherlands.

Perrigo is domiciled in Ireland. Under Irish law, an owner needs 80 percent of votes to squeeze out minority investors.

Perrigo shareholders would own about 40 percent of the combined company upon completion of the transaction.