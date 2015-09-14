FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mylan launches tender offer for Perrigo
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2015 / 2:18 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mylan launches tender offer for Perrigo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Perrigo’s response)

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Mylan NV said it launched a tender offer on Monday to acquire fellow generic drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc for about $27 billion - an offer Perrigo has rejected so far.

Mylan Chief Executive Robert Coury said he was confident a majority of Perrigo shareholders would support the offer of $75 in cash and 2.3 Mylan shares for each share held.

Perrigo urged shareholders to take no action, pending a board review.

The board will assess Netherlands-based Mylan’s offer and advise shareholders within 10 days, Perrigo said in a statement.

Perrigo is domiciled in Ireland. Under Irish law, an owner needs 80 percent of votes to squeeze out minority investors.

Perrigo shareholders would own about 40 percent of the combined company upon completion of the transaction.

Perrigo and Mylan’s shares were little changed in early trading. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.