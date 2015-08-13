FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mylan pursues Perrigo with lower shareholder support for takeover
August 13, 2015 / 11:40 AM / 2 years ago

Mylan pursues Perrigo with lower shareholder support for takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Mylan NV, which is trying to buy drugmaker Perrigo Co through a hostile tender offer, on Thursday lowered the level of support it requires from Perrigo shareholders to push through the takeover.

Mylan had been seeking support from more than 80 percent of Perrigo’s shareholders but last week said that it might lower that threshold to more than 50 percent and that its financing banks had agreed to the move.

Perrigo has steadfastly resisted the takeover proposal from Mylan, which itself had been the target of a hostile overture from Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical. Teva recently walked away from Mylan to buy Allergan’s generic business.

Mylan said it will move forward with the tender offer after its own shareholders vote on the deal. (Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)

