UPDATE 3-Mylan pursues minimum of Perrigo shareholder support for takeover

(Adds Perrigo comment)

By Caroline Humer

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Mylan NV, which is trying to buy drugmaker Perrigo Co through a $34 billion hostile tender offer, on Thursday lowered the percentage of Perrigo shares it needs to control the company to just over 50 percent.

Generic drugmaker Mylan had been seeking more than 80 percent of Perrigo’s shares through the tender offer.

Perrigo Chief Executive Joseph Papa, who has rejected the bid saying it undervalues the company, on Thursday called the move “reckless” and a “sign of desperation,” adding it would create credit and equity risks for both companies.

Analysts and investors have also suggested the deal has a limited chance of closing, saying Mylan’s offer price of $205 is too low. Perrigo shares rose 3.4 percent, or $6.32, to $192.60 on Thursday while Mylan fell less than 1 percent to $54.89.

“I don’t think very many Perrigo shareholders are going to tender at this price,” said Jeff Jonas, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, which owns Mylan shares and some Perrigo shares.

Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal said in a research note earlier this week that odds of the transaction closing were less than 20 percent.

Mylan CEO Heather Bresch told investors last week on a conference call that the company will not change its offer, saying that while it was committed to the deal, it is not a “must”. Mylan also said last week it was considering cutting the threshold.

Jonas said the lower threshold would drag things out by 6 to 9 months. “That just creates a very messy situation if they get over 50 percent but not full control,” he said.

The proposed takeover is part of an industry-wide consolidation among generic drugmakers. Teva Pharmaceutical had been pursuing Mylan but walked away to buy Allergan’s generic business.

Mylan said it will start the tender offer after shareholders vote at its Aug. 28 meeting. On Tuesday, two proxy advisory firms recommended that Mylan shareholders vote for the takeover.

In Ireland, where Perrigo is based, takeover rules allow acquiring companies to take control of targets through a direct tender to shareholders. If Mylan gets more than 50 percent of Perrigo shares through the offer, it can take control of the company’s board and then raise its stake to the 80 percent it needs to consolidate the operations.

That two-part process could delay deal synergies, extend bridge financing fees, and result in a higher offer price down the road, Gal said in the research note. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by W Simon, Bernard Orr and Alan Crosby)