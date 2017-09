April 8 (Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Mylan NV proposed to buy Perrigo Co Plc for about $29 billion in cash and stock.

Mylan’s $205 per share offer is at a premium of 24.5 percent to Perrigo’s Tuesday close.

The deal value is based on Perrigo’s 140.8 million shares outstanding as of Jan. 30. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)