FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mylan says to commence offer for Perrigo
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

Mylan says to commence offer for Perrigo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Mylan NV said on Friday it would commence a formal offer to acquire Perrigo Co Plc, three days after Perrigo rejected its unsolicited offer.

Perrigo shareholders will receive $60 in cash and 2.2 Mylan ordinary shares for each Perrigo ordinary share, Mylan said.

Perrigo unanimously rejected Mylan’s $205 per share offer on Tuesday, saying the bid substantially undervalued the company.

“Mylan has today begun a legally-binding process under the Irish Takeover Rules to commence its offer for Perrigo ...,” Executive Chairman Robert Coury said in a statement on Friday.

Mylan received an unsolicited $40 billion offer from larger rival Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Tuesday.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.