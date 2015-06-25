EU regulators to rule on Mylan bid for Perrigo by July 29

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - European Union competition regulators will decide by July 29 whether U.S. drugmaker Mylan should be allowed to go ahead with its $34-billion hostile bid for Perrigo, the European Commission said.

Mylan’s offer is seen as a move to head off world No. 1 generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a high-profile takeover battle.

The Commission said Mylan requested EU clearance for its Perrigo bid on Tuesday. The EU antitrust enforcer can either clear the deal, extend its deadline if concessions are offered or open an extensive investigation.

Perrigo sells over-the-counter consumer products. The deal has the backing of Mylan’s top shareholder Abbott Laboratories . (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)