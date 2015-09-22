FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mylan countersues Perrigo over 'misstatements' about tender offer
September 22, 2015 / 10:15 PM / 2 years ago

Mylan countersues Perrigo over 'misstatements' about tender offer

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mylan NV countersued Perrigo Company Plc on Tuesday over “serious misstatements” it made related to the generic and over-the-counter drugmaker’s unsolicited $27 billion tender offer.

In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Mylan sought a court order requiring Perrigo to correct “false and misleading statements” it made as part of an effort to prevent any merger.

The counterclaims were in a lawsuit that Perrigo filed last Thursday, which sought an injunction to block the closing of any tender offer unless Mylan corrected its alleged misleading statements to Perrigo shareholders about a potential merger. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

