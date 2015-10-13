FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish takeover panel rejects Perrigo's request over Mylan offer
October 13, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

Irish takeover panel rejects Perrigo's request over Mylan offer

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Irish Takeover Panel said on Tuesday that it had rejected Perrigo Company Plc’s request to declare Mylan NV’s unsolicited tender offer lapsed.

The offer from Mylan remains lawful and valid and fully capable of acceptance by all Perrigo shareholders including Israeli ones, the takeover panel said.

Perrigo, headquartered in the Republic of Ireland, had earlier sought a ruling from the panel saying that Mylan had breached Irish Securities Law by allegedly failing to make a valid offer to Perrigo’s Israel shareholders by Sept. 14. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

