Mylan says 40 percent of Perrigo shares tendered, misses goal
#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Mylan says 40 percent of Perrigo shares tendered, misses goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mylan NV said on Friday that 40 percent of Perrigo Co Plc’s shares were tendered in its $26 billion hostile takeover offer, falling short of the goal of 50 percent.

With the deadline for the offer expiring at 8 a.m. ET (1300 GMT) on Friday, Mylan said 58 million Perrigo ordinary shares had been validly tendered.

Netherlands-based Mylan made its first public offer for Dublin-based Perrigo in April and pursued a hostile takeover when it was rejected.

Mylan’s offer of $75 plus 2.3 Mylan shares was worth about $174.36 per share, based on Mylan’s Thursday close of $43.20, or about $26 billion for all outstanding Perrigo shares.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
