Mylan raises offer to buy Perrigo
#Hot Stocks
April 29, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

Mylan raises offer to buy Perrigo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Mylan NV raised its offer for Perrigo Co Plc to $34.10 billion, or about $242 per share, less than a week after Perrigo rejected its earlier bid.

Mylan is now offering $75 in cash and 2.3 of its shares for each Perrigo share, the company said on Wednesday.

The earlier offer was for $222 per Perrigo share, comprising $60 in cash and 2.2 Mylan shares.

Mylan said last week it would take its $31 billion offer for Perrigo directly to shareholders, in what is set to be one of the most high-profile hostile takeover attempts of the year. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

