Mylan shares to begin trading in Tel Aviv on Nov. 4

TEL AVIV, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Mylan will begin trading in Tel Aviv on Nov. 4, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) said on Monday, as the generic drugmaker seeks to strengthen its hand in its hostile bid for rival Perrigo Co Plc , which is also listed on the bourse.

Mylan, whose shares already trade on the Nasdaq, last week said that an Israeli district court had ruled against Perrigo’s attempt to block Mylan’s listing on TASE.

Perrigo has repeatedly urged its shareholders not to accept Mylan’s $25 billion hostile bid. Perrigo shareholders have until Nov. 13 to accept the offer. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Jason Neely)