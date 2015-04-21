EXCLUSIVE-Perrigo exxpected to reject Mylan offer as soon as this week -source

April 21 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company PLC is set to reject a $29 billion unsolicited takeover offer from generics drugmaker Mylan NV as soon as this week, according to a source familiar with the matter.

A rejection leaves Mylan with no immediate alternative to a takeover offer from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd which went public on Tuesday with a $40 billion unsolicited proposal for the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based rival.

Mylan has adopted a poison pill defense, a shareholder rights plan that makes a hostile takeover less likely, and has said it is committed to a stand-alone strategy. Teva said that its offer for Mylan is contingent on the company not completing an acquisition of Perrigo or any alternative transaction. Representatives from Perrigo and Mylan were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni and Olivia Oran in New York; editing by Andrew Hay)