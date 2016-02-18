FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Perrigo reports higher Q4 sales
February 18, 2016

Perrigo reports higher Q4 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Perrigo Co Plc reported a 33 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand for its prescription drugs.

The company reported a net loss of $107 million, or 74 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $70.2 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

The net loss figure includes an impairment charge of $185 million.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.80 per share.

Revenue rose to $1.42 billion from $1.07 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

